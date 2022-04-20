10 more held for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur West zone police on Tuesday arrested 10 more persons in connection with the rape of a minor girl and prostitution racket busted in January. Addressing mediapersons, additional SP K Supraja said the 10 accused were arrested from various places in the State. They sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl and forced her into prostitution. The ASP said as many as 80 persons has been identified to have abused the girl and police have arrested 74 persons so far and six are missing.

“Of the total, 35 are prostitution organisers. Taking the advantage of the girl’s situation, several gangs purchased the girl and took her to various districts where she was forced into prostitution,” said the ASP. The police seized 53 mobile phones, a car, three autos, three motorcycles.