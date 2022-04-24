STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCR Vijayawada division resumes timber loading at Anakapalle after five years

South Central Railway’s (SCR) Vijayawada division has successfully dispatched timber rakes from Anakapalle after a gap of five years.

Vijayawada division loading timber at Anakapalle after five years | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   South Central Railway’s (SCR) Vijayawada division has successfully dispatched timber rakes from Anakapalle after a gap of five years. The division achieved a freight earnings of `19.03 lakh.In a press release issued here on Saturday, divisional railway manager (DRM) M Shivendra Mohan said that Durga Enterprises based at Anakapalle, has successfully completed the loading of timber in a BCN Rake (42 wagons). It was dispatched to Orient Paper Mills Siding, Bilaspur division of South East Central Railway on Friday.

The Vijayawada division has loaded 1,007 tonnes of timber.  An average of four timber rakes per month is expected to be loaded from Anakapalle. He complimented the efforts of the commercial department of Vijayawada division. He advised the business development teams to make freight customers aware of how loading by railways is not only economically beneficial, but also beneficial in terms of safety, speed and eco-friendly.

