JEE Mains: Five students from Andhra Pradesh score perfect 100

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three candidates from AP found place in top 10 ranks in the JEE mains session- 2, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday. Penikalapati Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Guntur secured All-India sixth rank, Menda Hima Vamsi from Srikakulam secured seventh rank and Palli Jalajakshi from Kakarapalli Village of Srikakulam secured ninth rank.

Polisettey Kartikeya from Kazipet in Guntur district secured AIR 16 and Koyyana Suhas from Srikakulam bagged AIR 22 with 100 percentile. Five students from the State received 100 NTA scores( percentile) out of 24 candidates announced by the NTA. Almost all the parents of these top rankers are working as government teachers. Five candidates from Telangana also in the list of 24.

When it comes to category-wise results, in all categories except Person with Disability (PwD), at least one student from AP stood in the top 5. In the general category, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore stood top in All India Rankings.

In General-EWS category, Polisetty Karthikeya bagged top All India Rank, in OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) three students of the State—Palli Jalajakshi, Menda Hima Vamsi,Koyyana Suhas—bagged top three ranks. In the SC category, Dayyala John Joseph with 99.99 percentile, and Nuthakki Rithik with 99.98 percentile stood at 1st and 4th place across the country. In the ST category, Ratlan Sri Charan Singh Naik bagged AIR 2 with 99.94 percentile.

VIJAYAWADA: Three candidates from AP found place in top 10 ranks in the JEE mains session- 2, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday. Penikalapati Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Guntur secured All-India sixth rank, Menda Hima Vamsi from Srikakulam secured seventh rank and Palli Jalajakshi from Kakarapalli Village of Srikakulam secured ninth rank. Polisettey Kartikeya from Kazipet in Guntur district secured AIR 16 and Koyyana Suhas from Srikakulam bagged AIR 22 with 100 percentile. Five students from the State received 100 NTA scores( percentile) out of 24 candidates announced by the NTA. Almost all the parents of these top rankers are working as government teachers. Five candidates from Telangana also in the list of 24. When it comes to category-wise results, in all categories except Person with Disability (PwD), at least one student from AP stood in the top 5. In the general category, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore stood top in All India Rankings. In General-EWS category, Polisetty Karthikeya bagged top All India Rank, in OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) three students of the State—Palli Jalajakshi, Menda Hima Vamsi,Koyyana Suhas—bagged top three ranks. In the SC category, Dayyala John Joseph with 99.99 percentile, and Nuthakki Rithik with 99.98 percentile stood at 1st and 4th place across the country. In the ST category, Ratlan Sri Charan Singh Naik bagged AIR 2 with 99.94 percentile.