Exhibition showcasing horrors of partition starts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has set up a special exhibition gallery at the east entrance of the railway station, depicting the horrors of the partition in 1947.The retired goods train driver and former athlete from division L Nelson inaugurated the gallery in the presence of divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan on Wednesday. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will be observed throughout the country on August 14.

Shivendra Mohan told the media that the exhibition was set up to remind the denizens about the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people. Keeping in mind the vast outreach of Indian Railways, the exhibition gallery was planned by the Railway Board at across 700 stations in India to sensitise and educate the public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has set up a special exhibition gallery at the east entrance of the railway station, depicting the horrors of the partition in 1947.The retired goods train driver and former athlete from division L Nelson inaugurated the gallery in the presence of divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan on Wednesday. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will be observed throughout the country on August 14. Shivendra Mohan told the media that the exhibition was set up to remind the denizens about the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people. Keeping in mind the vast outreach of Indian Railways, the exhibition gallery was planned by the Railway Board at across 700 stations in India to sensitise and educate the public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors, he said.