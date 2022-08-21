Vijayawada to get first women super speciality hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A first-of-its-kind in the state, Akkineni Women’s Hospital designed for women with an aim to provide quality medical services with the most experienced medical professionals and international-level technology assets is set to be inaugurated on August 21, said Dr Akkineni Mani, chairperson of the institution.

She addressed media persons on the hospital premises in Bharathi Nagar Service road on Saturday. Akkineni said that with her five decades of experience as a doctor in the country as well as abroad she has designed the hospital to provide comprehensive treatment for all kinds of health problems related to women at one place.

Dr Mani also said that treatments related to gynaecology, cancer, fertility, dermatology, radiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatal healthcare, orthopaedics, emergency medical services, cosmetic, plastic surgery, dental, dietician along with ayurvedic medical services will be available in their hospital. She said telemedicine services, as well as virtual consultancy, will be available at the hospital.

