If women are healthy, entire family will be healthy, says Purandheswari

The hospital is equipped with a world-class diagnostic system and modern facilities with highly experienced medical experts from various departments.

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandheswari inaugurates Akkineni Women’s Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union Minister and BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandheswari said that if women, who take care of their family,  are healthy, then the entire family will be healthy. Thus, the development of society is linked to the health of women.

She was speaking after inaugurating Akkineni Women’s Hospital, a first-of-its-kind in the State, here on Sunday.

Purandheswari said that it is appreciable that experts in various disciplines serve from a single platform under the leadership of Dr Akkineni Mani, who has experience of over five decades. Women, who are busy with family duties, are usually careless about their health and such women are in danger due to not detecting diseases at an early stage. All women, she said, should realise that their families will be happy only if they are healthy.

Purandheswari stated that Dr Mani’s goal of providing quality medical services to women should be fulfilled. Dr Akkineni Mani, the chairperson of Akkineni Women’s Hospital, said that with the inspiration of her husband, the late Dr Akkineni Sudarshan Rao, a renowned medical expert, she established a super speciality hospital to provide comprehensive treatment for all kinds of health problems related to women.

The hospital is equipped with a world-class diagnostic system and modern facilities with highly experienced medical experts from various departments.

The treatments are available for Gynaecology, cancer, fertility, dermatology, radiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatal healthcare, orthopaedics, emergency medical services, cosmetic, plastic surgery, dental and dietician etc along with the Ayurvedic medical services. 

She said that efforts will be made to provide comprehensive medical services by connecting various medical departments by eliminating the difficulties of patients undergoing multiple tests.

