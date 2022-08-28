Electricity bill counters to stay open on Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Electricity consumers in Vijayawada city can pay their electricity bills at the APCPDCL counters at their nearest electricity revenue office. Though it is Sunday, for the convenience of the public, the counters will remain open. Consumers can also pay their bills online and through mobile apps, said APCPDCL Vijayawada circle Superintendent Engineer M Sivaprasad Reddy in a press release.

