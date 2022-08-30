NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao remembers ‘Magician of hockey’ on Sports Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ELURU: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said every sportsperson should take hockey legend, Dhyan Chand, as their inspiration to excel not just in sports but also in life.

Participating in the National Sports Day programme organised in Vijayawada on Monday, he paid floral tributes to the legendary hockey player. Speaking on the occasion he said, “Dhyan Chand got the name Chand, because he used to practise during the night to excel in the sport he loved. Under his leadership, India remained unrivalled in hockey till 1960.”

The Collector said sports keep one fit and healthy, control blood pressure and even diabetes and advised upcoming sports persons to always remember the heroes of the country and strive to bring fame to the country at national and international levels.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao felicitates sportspersons

on the occasion of the National Sports Day at the Collectorate

in Vijayawada on Monday | Prasant Madugula

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) MD Prabahakar Reddy and others also spoke. Meanwhile, Eluru district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said that it is the responsibility of every physical education teacher and coach to identify talented athletes and provide them with special training. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the District Sports Authority, National Sports Day was celebrated on a grand note at the local indoor stadium.

Prasanna Venkatesh, also the Chairman of the District Sports Authority participated as the chief guest and advised the PETs and coaches to identify the talented athletes and give them special training to encourage them. He said that the progress of the country depends on the sports spirit of the students and everyone should develop an interest in sports. Parents along with teachers were asked to encourage their children to excel in sports.

He said that it was commendable that these students are participating in sports at a time when every student is limited to games on their mobile phones and shows the least interest in physical sports. “Sports are a guide for mental happiness, better future and discipline. He said that the State government will organise sports competitions at Mandal and district level,” he said.

On this occasion, Satthi Subbanna Reddy basketball gold medalist M Srinivasa Rao, weight lifting silver medalists were felicitated. Later, he flagged off a rally that began from the indoor stadium and went through the new bus stand, and fire station. About 500 athletes, students, and others participated in this rally.

