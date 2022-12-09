Unguturu ZPHS transforms into modern international school

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 75-year-old Unguturu Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Krishna district has been transformed into a contemporary education facility for rural students with world-class infrastructure and amenities on a par with international schools, thanks to the alumni of the school Bobba Venkatadri, non- profit organisations and APNRT Society.

With the financial support of 3.5 crore pooled from various donors and an additional Rs 2 crore sanctioned by the State government, the Unguturu ZPHS emerged as a state-of-art learning centre with new learning facilities such as digital classrooms, internet, e-library and others.

After the makeover, the school now has a UV purified water plant, a three-storey building with 18 spacious classrooms, a solar power plant, CCTV cameras, dining area, computer labs and even a tele-medicine station besides digital classrooms.

The renovated school was inaugurated on Thursday by Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan (alumni of the Unguturu ZPHS), Bobba Venkatadri, Professor Thomas Nazario, former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam and others.

Vamsi said the state-run Unguturu ZPHS was established in 1946 to cater to students from classes VI to X from the surrounding eight villages in Unguturu mandal. Over the years, the structure of the school building deteriorated gradually due to lack of maintenance. A group of donors led by Bobba Venkatadri with the intention of giving back to their homeland and thereby to the society had networked together in 2019 and pooled funds on a large scale for the cause.

Venkatadri along with The Forgotten International(USA), Rotary International (Vijayawada and Burlingame), corporate donors -- Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tech India Pvt Ltd (Chennai), Adroitent Security System, other NRIs in USA and alumni collected Rs 3.5 crore and transformation was taken by KEATS (Hyderabad).

