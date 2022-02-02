STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ensure proper drinking water supply in Vijayawada’

VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao, executive engineer Narayana Murthy and health officer Iqbal Hussain accompanied the civic body chief during his visit.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner P Ranjith Basha on Tuesday advised the staff to be extremely vigilant while supplying the drinking water to the residents.The civic body chief also inspected the head water works here and enquired about the treatment and the pumping of drinking water to reservoirs in different areas.

During his maiden inspection to the head water works, Ranjith Basha asked the officials on the quantum of  water being purified each day.  He advised the engineering authorities to be very vigilant and to send the purified water to the lab for testing from time to time to mix the amount of alum in order to purify the water from the River Krishna.

Similarly, in case of any leakage in the drinking water pipeline, he suggested the officials concerned to carry out appropriate repairs on a war footing to prevent wastage of water.The civic body chief further inspected the intake well, water filtration plant and water SCADA unit, water testing lab on the premises and enquired about their maintenance and operation.

