Discom records drop in losses from 7.5 to 5 per cent; 16 substations to come up in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to make Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) one of the best Discoms in the country, innovative and advanced technologies are being implemented to provide uninterrupted quality power supply and services to around 48.71 lakh consumers.

During a telephonic review meeting with the APCPDCL, while appreciating its performance within a span of just two years since its formation, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said in spite of financial constraints, the discom has shown good performance in reduction of distribution losses and supplying 24X7 quality Power.

Losses have reduced to 5 per cent in 2021-22 when compared to 7.5 per cent in 2020-21. The feeder interruptions, which were 4.36 lakhs in 2020 were reduced to 2.02 lakhs in 2021. As a result of measures taken up by APCPDCL to strengthen the power systems, failure of distribution transformers (DTRs) were reduced to 5.91 per cent in 2020-21 from 6.70 per cent in 2019-20. It declined further to 3.83 per cent this year. Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in CPDCL fell to 9.28 per cent for the year 2020-21 from 9.95 per cent.

He emphasised the need for the discoms to have financial stability to provide better services in the long run and to protect the interests of consumers. The APCPDCL has undertaken 16 indoor substations in Vijayawada and Guntur at a cost of Rs 68.12 crore. Electrification works for housing schemes under Jagananna colonies are in full swing.