Pay for unreserved tickets via UPI, initiative by SCR Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to encourage cashless transactions and digital payments, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced payments for tickets through QR (Quick Response) codes at automatic ticket vending machines.

In a press release on Thursday, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore said in addition to the existing modes of payment, passengers will get the option of making UPI payments through PayTm or Freecharge. The ATVMs will display the QR codes, which can be scanned for buying the tickets.

After successful transactions, the machines will generate automated unreserved and platform tickets. Till now, the passengers had to buy smart cards mandatorily and recharge it with money in order to buy from the ATVMs. The smart cards can be recharged online or at general booking counters

In order to extend this facility of cashless transaction to the rail users who do not have smart cards and to further encourage the digital payments duly simplifying the process, a user-friendly system of payment has been introduced for purchase of tickets by utilising the payment gateways (Paytm or Freecharge), duly scanning the QR code which is displayed on ATVMs, the release said.

“We appeal to all rail users to utilize the service and avoid queues and cash transactions at booking counters. This facility will immensely help the rail users to have safe and secure travel, besides reducing the rush at booking counters”, Sanjeev Kishore said.