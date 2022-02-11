STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Pay for unreserved tickets via UPI, initiative by SCR Andhra 

The ATVMs will display the QR codes, which can be scanned for buying the tickets. 

Published: 11th February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways

South Central Railways

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to encourage cashless transactions and digital payments, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced payments for tickets through QR (Quick Response) codes at automatic ticket vending machines. 

In a press release on Thursday, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore said in addition to the existing modes of payment, passengers will get the option of making UPI payments through PayTm or Freecharge. The ATVMs will display the QR codes, which can be scanned for buying the tickets. 

After successful transactions, the machines will generate automated unreserved and platform tickets. Till now, the passengers had to buy smart cards mandatorily and recharge it with money in order to buy from the ATVMs. The smart cards can be recharged online or at general booking counters 

In order to extend this facility of cashless transaction to the rail users who do not have smart cards and to further encourage the digital payments duly simplifying the process, a user-friendly system of payment has been introduced for purchase of tickets by utilising the payment gateways (Paytm or Freecharge), duly scanning the QR code which is displayed on ATVMs, the release said.  

“We appeal to all rail users to utilize the service and avoid queues and cash transactions at booking counters. This facility will immensely help the rail users to have safe and secure travel, besides reducing the rush at booking counters”, Sanjeev Kishore said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Quick Response Automatic
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp