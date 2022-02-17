STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Gadkari to launch Benz Circle flyover in Vijayawada today

Union Minister to inaugurate, lay foundation of 52 projects, total worth of which is estimated at Rs 21,600 crore

Published: 17th February 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Built at a cost of Rs 88 crore, the Benz Circle second flyover in Vijayawada is set to be officially inaugurated by Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. As part of his visit to the State, Gadkari will also launch and lay the foundation of 52 projects, the total worth of which is estimated at Rs 21,600 crore, at a function at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here. 

The programme, which will begin at 12:05 am, will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At 1:55 pm, the Union minister will inaugurate the flyover and proceed to the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli, where he will review the national highway projects in the State. 

At 3:30 pm, he will visit Indrakeeladri and offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga. At 4:15 pm, the minister will reach the BJP State office and interact with the party activists and at 5:40 pm he will reach Vijayawada International Airport and proceed to Nagpur. 

The projects to be launched by the Union Minister are roads covering 1,381 km developed in AP at a cost of Rs 21,600 crore. Of the total, projects worth Rs 13,806 crore were or will be developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the remaining belong to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Road infrastructure

The projects to be inaugurated by the Union Transport Minister include roads covering 1,381 km developed in the State at a cost of Rs 21,600 crore, out of which projects worth Rs 13,806 crore belong to the NHAI

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Benz Circle flyover Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp