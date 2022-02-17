Gadkari to launch Benz Circle flyover in Vijayawada today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Built at a cost of Rs 88 crore, the Benz Circle second flyover in Vijayawada is set to be officially inaugurated by Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. As part of his visit to the State, Gadkari will also launch and lay the foundation of 52 projects, the total worth of which is estimated at Rs 21,600 crore, at a function at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here.

The programme, which will begin at 12:05 am, will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At 1:55 pm, the Union minister will inaugurate the flyover and proceed to the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli, where he will review the national highway projects in the State.

At 3:30 pm, he will visit Indrakeeladri and offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga. At 4:15 pm, the minister will reach the BJP State office and interact with the party activists and at 5:40 pm he will reach Vijayawada International Airport and proceed to Nagpur.

The projects to be launched by the Union Minister are roads covering 1,381 km developed in AP at a cost of Rs 21,600 crore. Of the total, projects worth Rs 13,806 crore were or will be developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the remaining belong to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Road infrastructure

