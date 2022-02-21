Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to widen roads as per masterplan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The town planning department of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is formulating necessary steps to implement the 'Road Corridor Development Plan' in three assembly constituencies of the city in a bid to ease traffic congestion under its ambit.

According to VMC officials, although the masterplan is being implemented in the city many roads are not suitable for it. People and motorists face issues as space on the roads is being encroached, resulting in traffic congestion which further lead to accidents.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the civic body decided to widen select roads in the order of priority to make them suitable for the masterplan.

Steps are being taken to implement the 'Road Corridor Development Plan' in three assembly constituencies of the city, which include 80-feet Mahatma Gandhi Road (NTR Circle-Autonagar) that will be widened to 100-120 feet.

Kotturu-Tadepalli Road (KT Road) will be widened from 55 ft to 80 ft whereas works will be taken up at Christurajapuram to widen it from 40-50 ft to 60 ft. Mahanadu Road will also be widened from 72-80 ft to 100 ft while Guntatippa Drain Road from 20-40 ft to 80 ft.

At present, the roads identified for widening are facing judiciary issues, compensation and financial problems and alignment issues.

VMC city planner GVGSV Prasad told The New Indian Express that a survey was taken up by the department in the identified roads where the authorities concerned will gather details of properties and their owners. Markings will be also be done for the properties that will be demolished partially or fully while executing the works.

"We are planning to conduct a special meeting with the property owners. TDR (Transferable Development Rights) bonds will be given as compensation to those whose property will be demolished. In case property owners express their reluctance to accept the TDR bonds as compensation, they will be paid more. Currently, the department is exercising all the possibilities after which a call will be taken at the earliest," he said.

Speaking of the works that will be taken up after widening the proposed roads, Prasad said drains will be constructed on both sides of the road and greenery will be developed on the central median. Development works will be taken up using general funds.