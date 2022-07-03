Research fellow meets Minister, explains Deacon University achievements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Srikanth, a research fellow of Deacon University, Melbourne, Australia called on Minister for Municipal Administration Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh here on Saturday.

Srikanth expressed his interest to participate in programmes organised by the department through the varsity’s help. Srikanth submitted his proposal and explained to the minister about the achievements of Deacon University in the field of artificial intelligence and cyber security.