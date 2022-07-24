Home Cities Vijayawada

Divisional Railway Manager felicitates families of freedom fighters in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Division Staff have made dedicated and well coordinated efforts round the week to honour freedom fighters in a befitting manner.

Published: 24th July 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters perform dance on the concluding day ofn Azadi ki Rail Gadi Aur Station celebration at Vijayawada railway station

Youngsters perform dance on the concluding day ofn Azadi ki Rail Gadi Aur Station celebration at Vijayawada railway station. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan on Saturday felicitated the family members of freedom fighters at a function held here as part of 'Azaadi  Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations' here.

Rampilla Narasayamma, who worked for Revolutionary Socialist Party with her husband Rampilla Surya Narayana, Pingali Suseela, granddaughter-in-law of Pingali Venkayya who designed the National flag, Alluri Sri Rama Raju, grandson of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, were felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivendra Mohan said that it is a moment of great pride for the Division as  Vijayawada was one among the 75 stations selected for Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Vijayawada Division Staff have made dedicated and well coordinated efforts round the week to honour freedom fighters in a befitting manner.

He called upon the people to recall our freedom struggle with pride. He thanked the freedom fighters and their family members for gracing the occasion.Later, the DRM along with the freedom fighters released the Tricolour balloons, marking the conclusion of the Iconic Week celebrations.

