Urban Development Minister Suresh reviews APCRDA projects in Amaravati capital region

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh on Monday took stock of the ongoing works taken up by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in the Amaravati capital region.The CRDA commissioner briefed the minister on the Land Acquisition Scheme (LPS) road and basic infrastructure works, and also discussed with him about the development works going on at zone 4 and 5 (B, C & D).

He added that the construction of remaining works at four junctions on Seed Access Road was progressing at a brisk pace.Vivek Yadav said steps are being taken to make Seed Access Road accessible for the public by December.A file regarding the compensation to be paid to the tenant farmers has been sent to the CFMS and the progress of construction of 15.5 km Karakatta road was presented to the minister.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to design proposals for the construction of two line bridges on Kondaveetivagu and Guntur canals.As such, the MAUD minister directed the officials to install attractive electric lights on the road.

The CRDA officials also briefed the minister on the progress of Kaza to Amaravati and Vijayawada- Peddaavutapalli road across Krishna river. During the course of the meeting, Suresh also reviewed the construction of TIDCO houses in eight areas in Amaravati. The officials said almost 80 per cent of the construction of MLA, MLC and All India Service quarters was completed and the remaining would finish by November.

