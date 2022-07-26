Home Cities Vijayawada

Urban Development Minister Suresh reviews APCRDA projects in Amaravati capital region

He added that the construction of remaining works at four junctions on Seed Access Road was progressing at a brisk pace.

Published: 26th July 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Audimulapu Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh on Monday took stock of the ongoing works taken up by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in the Amaravati capital region.The CRDA commissioner briefed the minister on the Land Acquisition Scheme (LPS) road and basic infrastructure works, and also discussed with him about the development works going on at zone 4 and 5 (B, C & D).

He added that the construction of remaining works at four junctions on Seed Access Road was progressing at a brisk pace.Vivek Yadav said steps are being taken to make Seed Access Road accessible for the public by December.A file regarding the compensation to be paid to the tenant farmers has been sent to the CFMS and the progress of construction of 15.5 km Karakatta road was presented to the minister.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to design proposals for the construction of two line bridges on Kondaveetivagu and Guntur canals.As such, the MAUD minister directed the officials to install attractive electric lights on the road.

The CRDA officials also briefed the minister on the progress of Kaza to Amaravati and Vijayawada- Peddaavutapalli road across Krishna river. During the course of the meeting, Suresh also reviewed the construction of TIDCO houses in eight areas in Amaravati. The officials said almost 80 per cent of the construction of MLA, MLC and All India Service quarters was completed and the remaining would finish by November.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp