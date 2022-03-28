Student in Krishna district's IIIT-Nuzvid fails in exam, tries to end life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old second year electronics engineering student at IIIT-Nuzvid allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the third floor of the campus hostel building early Sunday morning. The student has been identified as Maradapu Harika, a native of Rajamahendravaram. She was initially admitted to Vijayawada GGH and later moved to a private hospital.

According to Nuzvid town police said, the incident might have happened early Sunday morning. She laid on the ground unnoticed for at least four hours, they added. On seeing the 19-year-old student lying in a pool of blood at 5 am, the person supplying milk on the campus alerted the college management.

"Harika was allegedly depressed due to her poor academic performance. She failed in four subjects in the first year exams. The results were announced on Saturday. She might have decided to take the extreme step in the midnight after her roommates fell asleep. Her arms, limbs and spinal cord have sustained severe injuries," Nuzvid police said.

"Harika seemed fine while having dinner with her friends. But hours later she resorted to the extreme step," IIIT-Nuzvid campus official spokesperson Suresh said. A case has been filed and further investigation is on. This is the second such incident reported this month. Three weeks ago, a 16-year-old IIIT student committed suicide in the college campus due to depression.

Designated psychiatrist available on campus

When The New Indian Express contacted the management to know if a counsellor was available on campus, official spokesperson Suresh informed that an assistant professor rank psychiatrist was available. He added that students, who are found to be depressed or suffering from other psychological issues, are counselled regularly

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)