Electrification of 163 kms of railway line completed

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed the electrification of railway lines to a length of 163 kms on various sections in the State, giving a boost to the ‘Mission Electrification of Indian Railways.’

In a press release issued here on Monday, SCR spokesperson CH Rakesh said that the electrified sections are Kadiri Tummanam gutta (53.30 route km), Pakala Kalikiri (55.80 km) and Dhone Kurnool City (54.20 km).

“This is a major rail infrastructure enhancement. It will pave the way for the introduction of electric traction in the interior sections of Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool districts in the Rayalaseema region,” Rakesh said.

Electrification of these sections would enable seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power and reduce en route detention of both passenger and freight trains. The Kadiri-Tummanamgutta and Pakala-Kalikiri sections were electrified as part of Dharmavaram-Pakala project.