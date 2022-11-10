Home Cities Vijayawada

12-day drone tech course at ANGRAU

DGCA Director Dr Jitender Loura had visited APSARA at ANGRAU and inspected the infrastructure required for setting up a training centre.

Published: 10th November 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the country, a 12-day course on drone technology will commence at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU) by the end of November. The institute will also offer a five-day course on land surveying with conventional drones. Students who have cleared Class X exams are eligible for the five-day course, while those who have qualified intermediate can take up the 12-day course.

The courses, approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), have been priced at Rs 25,000 (5-days) and Rs 45,000 (12-days). Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, “The University has received DGCA nod to conduct training programmes till 2032. AP Sensors and Smart Applications Research in Agriculture (APSARA), established in 2020 at Lam Farms in the University, has formulated the curriculum for the 12-day course.”

DGCA Director Dr Jitender Loura had visited APSARA at ANGRAU and inspected the infrastructure required for setting up a training centre. He tested the skills of pilot trainer Dr A Sambaiah and Remote Pilot Aircraft System Trainer Dr P Maheshwar Reddy.

