Reduce green tax, lorry owners urge CM Jagan

The hiked green tax should be reduced to provide some sort of relief to the transport sector in the State, the APLOA urged.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lorry Owner Association wrote a letter to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday urging him to slash the enhanced green tax.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, APLOA general secretary YV Eswara Rao said the lorry owners are already facing a financial burden as the price of diesel in the State is quite high compared to the neighbouring States.

In addition to the high fuel prices, the State government had enhanced the green tax from Rs 200 to Rs 20,000 putting an unbearable burden on the lorry owners.

A sum of Rs 200 to Rs 500 is being collected as green tax in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana States.
The hiked green tax should be reduced to provide some sort of relief to the transport sector in the State, the APLOA urged.

