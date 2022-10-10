Rs 24-cr flyover works near Vijayawada airport gain pace 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flyover works taken up by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) near Vijayawada International Airport are going on at a fast pace. The 1.4-km flyover will intersect the traffic entering and exiting the airport entrance and prevent road accidents on Chennai-Kolkata national highway (NH-16) near the airport.

According to NHAI officials, the R&B and NHAI had decided to construct a one-way flyover near the gate parallel to the side of the interior terminal building and NH-16 a few months ago. The NHAI will spend about Rs 24 crore to construct the flyover with four lanes. The firm that won the tender for the construction of the bridge kicked off the work a month ago.

Initially, the service road was constructed on both sides of the national highway without any obstacles for the construction of the flyover. The works of service road and CC drain near the airport are underway. Tree clearance works are progressing on the other side of the NH near NTR Veterinary College. The NHAI and the contract company are moving forward as planned to complete the construction of the flyover within a year and make it available to the public at the earliest.

A senior official from NHAI said that accidents are regular on the national highway from Kesarapalli to the airport and traffic problems arise during the arrival of VVIPs. To overcome the traffic problems, the State government has sought the NHAI to construct a flyover near the airport. Immediately, after conducting a survey for the construction of the flyover, the authorities prepared proposals and completed the tender process.

The flyover will start from Potluri Daba Centre in the Gannavaram village and end at Leprosy Colony Road after passing the airport main gate. No land acquisition was done for the construction of the flyover and it was being expedited on the NHAI land.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also given its nod for the construction of the flyover. A new road is being constructed for vehicular traffic to the newly constructed integrated terminal at the airport, he said.

Vehicles going towards the airport from Vijayawada will pass through under the flyover from Kesarapalli. Vehicles coming from Eluru side will enter from the service road. The rest of the vehicles will go over the flyover and the traffic problem will be checked. Apart from this, the traffic regulation will be made easier during the arrival and departure of VVIPs, he said.

Flyover to help curb traffic snarls

A senior official from NHAI said that accidents are regular on the national highway from Kesarapally to the airport and traffic problems arise during the arrival of VVIPs. To overcome the traffic problems, the State government has sought the NHAI to construct a flyover near the airport

VIJAYAWADA: Flyover works taken up by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) near Vijayawada International Airport are going on at a fast pace. The 1.4-km flyover will intersect the traffic entering and exiting the airport entrance and prevent road accidents on Chennai-Kolkata national highway (NH-16) near the airport. According to NHAI officials, the R&B and NHAI had decided to construct a one-way flyover near the gate parallel to the side of the interior terminal building and NH-16 a few months ago. The NHAI will spend about Rs 24 crore to construct the flyover with four lanes. The firm that won the tender for the construction of the bridge kicked off the work a month ago. Initially, the service road was constructed on both sides of the national highway without any obstacles for the construction of the flyover. The works of service road and CC drain near the airport are underway. Tree clearance works are progressing on the other side of the NH near NTR Veterinary College. The NHAI and the contract company are moving forward as planned to complete the construction of the flyover within a year and make it available to the public at the earliest. A senior official from NHAI said that accidents are regular on the national highway from Kesarapalli to the airport and traffic problems arise during the arrival of VVIPs. To overcome the traffic problems, the State government has sought the NHAI to construct a flyover near the airport. Immediately, after conducting a survey for the construction of the flyover, the authorities prepared proposals and completed the tender process. The flyover will start from Potluri Daba Centre in the Gannavaram village and end at Leprosy Colony Road after passing the airport main gate. No land acquisition was done for the construction of the flyover and it was being expedited on the NHAI land. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also given its nod for the construction of the flyover. A new road is being constructed for vehicular traffic to the newly constructed integrated terminal at the airport, he said. Vehicles going towards the airport from Vijayawada will pass through under the flyover from Kesarapalli. Vehicles coming from Eluru side will enter from the service road. The rest of the vehicles will go over the flyover and the traffic problem will be checked. Apart from this, the traffic regulation will be made easier during the arrival and departure of VVIPs, he said. Flyover to help curb traffic snarls A senior official from NHAI said that accidents are regular on the national highway from Kesarapally to the airport and traffic problems arise during the arrival of VVIPs. To overcome the traffic problems, the State government has sought the NHAI to construct a flyover near the airport