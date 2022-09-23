Energy award for KL varsity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University has been honoured with National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2022, by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). KL Deemed-to-be University is the only educational institute in India to receive the award. The award was bestowed to the institute for its outstanding strides in optimising energy use at KL campuses. The University was awarded for Energy Efficient Unit under the building sector category.The framework for the award covered various parameters including energy conservation best practices.

VIJAYAWADA: KL Deemed to be University has been honoured with National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2022, by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). KL Deemed-to-be University is the only educational institute in India to receive the award. The award was bestowed to the institute for its outstanding strides in optimising energy use at KL campuses. The University was awarded for Energy Efficient Unit under the building sector category.The framework for the award covered various parameters including energy conservation best practices.