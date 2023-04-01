Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Robust mechanism will curb drug menace’: NTR district collector, commissioner

159 people arrested for consuming and peddling ganja, PD Act invoked against eight other smugglers, says top cop 

Published: 01st April 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kanti Rana Tata

City police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata addressing the media during a press conference on narcotics in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao and commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata said that the district has been implementing a robust mechanism to tackle the smuggling and peddling of narcotic substances. 

Addressing to the media after conducting a narcotic coordination meeting here on Friday, Kanthi Rana Tata said that the city police have arrested as many as 159 persons, who were found consuming and peddling ganja and have registered around 70 cases against them. He also said eight ganja smugglers were arrested and Preventive Detention (PD) Act has been invoked against them to control the ganja smuggling activities in the city.

He further said that special teams were formed to identify ganja consumers, which focussed on problematic areas and hotspots like Chirsturajapuram, Gangireddula Dibba, KL Rao Nagar, Railway Yard, Vambay colony, Krishna Lanka Dhobi ghat, Durga ghat, Ibrahimpatnam Pavitra Sangamam ghat, Seethanagaram and other places. “Not just enforcement, the police is conducting awareness camps on the evil effects of ganja consumption and educating people about NDPS Act, especially to those living in the slums,” CP Rana explained. 

Collector Dilli Rao said that there is a huge need to focus on the increasing cases of ganja smugglers and consumption. He further appreciated the efforts of police in busting the ganja smuggling rackets by monitoring the activities. 

“Under Nasha Mukti Bharat Abhiyan, we are carrying out initiatives to reach out to the public, especially youngsters, to create awareness on the ganja menace. Strict orders were given to all school and college managements to initiate stringent action if any student found consuming ganja or peddling narcotic substances,” Dilli Rao warned.

