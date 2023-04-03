Home Cities Vijayawada

14.4 kg of ganja seized at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, one arrested

The ganja stock was seized and the accused Swamy was taken into custody.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s task force (CTF) busted an illegal ganja smuggling racket and seized around 14.4 kg ganja from a person on Saturday night. The person identified as Thangaraju Palani Swamy (39), was arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS act.

According to task force officials, based on a specific information of ganja transportation, they have intercepted a passenger who is waiting to board a Chennai bus at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on platform 17. Upon inspecting his luggage, cops found seven bags of ganja, each weighing around 2 kg were kept in it.

The ganja stock was seized and the accused Swamy was taken into custody. “The accused purchased ganja from a mediator at Annavaram and made a deal to deliver it to another person in Chennai,” said the
police. The investigation is underway to trace the source of ganja.

