14.4 kg of ganja seized at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, one arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner's task force (CTF) busted an illegal ganja smuggling racket and seized around 14.4 kg ganja from a person on Saturday night. The person identified as Thangaraju Palani Swamy (39), was arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS act. According to task force officials, based on a specific information of ganja transportation, they have intercepted a passenger who is waiting to board a Chennai bus at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on platform 17. Upon inspecting his luggage, cops found seven bags of ganja, each weighing around 2 kg were kept in it. The ganja stock was seized and the accused Swamy was taken into custody. "The accused purchased ganja from a mediator at Annavaram and made a deal to deliver it to another person in Chennai," said the police. The investigation is underway to trace the source of ganja.