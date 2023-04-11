Mock drills held in Vijayawada for Covid preparedness

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, the doctors and staff of the government hospitals conducted a Covid mock drill in the country as well as in the State.

In connection with this, the GGH conducted a preparedness programme as part of the mock drill. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao inspected the programme and held a review of facilities available in the hospital to face if the fourth wave of Covid arrives. He gave several suggestions to the doctors and the staff of hospital.

The collector addressed the media and said, “In view of increasing Covid cases, the district administration is taking all measures to control the virus by following the directions of both Central and State governments with conducting a mock drill.”

He informed that, though the XBB 1.16 effect was not severe in the district, about 95 per cent of Covid vaccination has been given to people with booster doses too.

People should follow the Covid protocol and precautionary measures. As of now, seven people were found tested Covid positive and are taking treatment in the district, he said. Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Sowbhagya Lakshmi, DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, Arogyasri Coordinator Dr J Suman and others participated.

