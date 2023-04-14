Home Cities Vijayawada

Smart traffic system to help curb congestion in Vijayawada

Integrated Traffic Management System, which will be soon introduced in the city, will keep a check on violations.

Published: 14th April 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

traffic fines

Image used for representational image (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The days are not far away when regulating traffic manually with the help of public address system at busy junctions will be a thing of the past. Reason: the city’s traffic police along with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is all set to introduce advanced Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) across all traffic signals in the city.

Recently, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the ongoing works at various junctions in the city and asked the officials concerned to ensure ITMS is introduced at the earliest. According to traffic officials, the ITMS is an artificial intelligence (AI) based system, equipped with cameras.

It comes up with five advanced features such as Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), Traffic Enforcement System (TES), Information Dissemination System (IDS), Traffic Surveillance System (TSS) and Traffic Control and Command Centre (TCCC). The new system will not only help to ease traffic congestion but will reduce the burden on the personnel deployed on the ground. Moreover, it will keep a check on violations such as speed limit, jumping the signal, triple riding, speaking on the phone while driving and other traffic violations.

The project was proposed a decade ago in 2013 in view of rising vehicular traffic, but could not materialise due to various reasons. ITMS  helps in changing signal timings. ATCS, which is one of its five special features, operates on its own based on the live traffic status.

“In ITMS, signal points will have vehicle-detecting cameras installed so that the cameras can detect the number of vehicles in the junction and send data to the signal buzzer. Based on an algorithm, signals will operate on its own. The vehicular movement at busy junctions will be streamlined depending on the traffic density,” said Kanthi Rana Tata.

“A road with higher vehicle density will be preferred for green signal over the road with lesser traffic. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances and VIP vehicles are automatically given clearance and are provided with a green corridor based on the inputs from ground-level staff monitoring traffic movement,” he said.   

Traffic signals at Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent, Ramesh Hospital, Mahanadu, Ramavarappadu, PCR, PCR Y, Raghavaiah Park, Skew Bridge, Anjaneya Swamy Temple and other places will be covered under ITMS project. Rana further said, “ITMS has been integrated with Google maps giving a larger scope for remote operations and can collect data of vehicles for enforcement and investigation,”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic congestion City traffic
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp