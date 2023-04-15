Truck with mangoes plunges off bridge in Vijayawada, leaves three-year-old injured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-year-old boy was rescued after a truck loaded with mangoes plunged off the Skew Bridge near a house under Patamata police station limits on Friday night.

The boy, identified as Sanjay, reportedly sustained severe injuries and was suffocated due to lack of oxygen supply as he was covered under the mangoes. According to Patamata police inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath, the incident happened around 9 pm when the lorry on its way to Hyderabad lost its control after crossing Benz Circle flyover.

He said Sanjay was taking a bath outside his house when the incident took place. His parents rushed to the spot and rescued the boy with the help of traffic police. “Sanjay was taken to a nearby government hospital where his condition is critical. Operations are on to rescue lorry driver and his assistant who were stuck inside lorry cabin,” he explained.

