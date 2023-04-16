Truck mishap: 3-yr-old boy dies, driver found drunk

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-year-old boy Sanjay who was admitted to hospital for suffocation after a truck full of mangoes fell on him on Friday, died while undergoing treatment at Vijayawada GGH.

The incident took place when a loaded mango truck lost its control due to driver’s fault and plunged into the house near Skew Bridge where Sanjay was bathing. Patamata police inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath said, the accused lorry driver J Hari Babu consumed alcohol.

“It took more than 30 minutes for the rescue teams to find him and rush him to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, Sanjay breathed his last,” said the inspector.

In a gesture of humanity, Patamata inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath paid homage to Sanjay on Saturday. He gave Rs 10,000 aid to the family for the boy’s cremation.

