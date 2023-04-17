Home Cities Vijayawada

Five key drivers for energy efficiency

This will enable the DISCOMS to take appropriate measure for reducing their electricity losses.

Published: 17th April 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 10:08 AM

APSPDCL and APEPDCL ranked 19th and 34th out of 41 Discoms evaluated from across the country by the Union ministry of power.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Milind Deore, the new secretary of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) advocated the adoption of five key drivers — replication of the latest global energy efficiency (EE) technologies, implementation of stringent EE policies, setting up of dedicated organizations for energy efficiency, and financing mechanism for effective implementation of EE programs and awareness on EE to consumers -- to reach the desired energy efficiency/climate change goals of the nation.

In a virtual meeting with Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and other State designated agencies, Milind Deore said the emerging technological innovations are creating new opportunities for the progress of energy efficiency and integrated solutions where efficiency and renewable energy work together to deliver clean energy outcomes at the lowest cost.

Highlighting the significance of energy auditing and accounting, he said that as per the orders of the Union Ministry of Power, the BEE has issued regulations under EnergyConservation Act 2001 and mandated energy accounting to electricity distribution companies which helps in knowing the detailed information about electricity consumption by different categories of consumers and the transmission and distribution losses in various areas.

“Energy Accounting (EA) will identify areas of high loses and theft and enable corrective action. This will enable the DISCOMS to take appropriate measure for reducing their electricity losses. The DISCOMs will be able to plan for suitable infrastructure up-gradation as well as Demand Side Management (DSM) efforts in an effective manner. This initiative will further contribute towards India’s climate change targets.”

“The major objectives of EA are to develop comprehensive energy accounting system to quantify and determine actual losses in the power distribution system, segregate technical and commercial losses, identify areas of leakage, theft, wastage or inefficient use, thereby paving the way for tackling the present challenges of high Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses. It is also meant to enable and ensure an independent 3rd-party energy audit of the distribution system to arrive at a true and fair picture of T&D losses”, Deore said

“AP has come up with a draft energy efficiency policy that is expected to save around 16,875 ML unit (25.6 per cent) worth of `11,779 cr out of total annual energy demand and is expected to reduce carbon emissions to the tune of around 14.34 MT of carbon emissions.”

