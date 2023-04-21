Home Cities Vijayawada

Free PolyCet coaching to motivate youth to pursue polytechnic courses

The two-hour entrance exam will be conducted on Class X syllabus prescribed by the government.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to encourage youth to pursue polytechnic education, free coaching for the PolyCet-2023 entrance test is being provided at all government polytechnics, State Technical Education Department Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said and opined that polytechnic education is the best way to get job opportunities at a very young age. She explained that while coaching for 1st batch of students began on April 17, another batch will start from April 24. Every trained student is provided with free study material in English and Telugu.

She said over 1.50 lakh students would appear for PolyCet-2023 scheduled to be conducted on May 10. The test would be held at 410 exam centres in 61 towns across the State for admission to public and private polytechnics in the State. The two-hour entrance exam will be conducted on the Class X syllabus prescribed by the government. The test will be for 120 marks.

Students belonging to OC, BC communities have to pay an exam entrance fee of Rs 400, while ST, SC students have to pay Rs 100 at the nearest government polytechnic or through https://polycetap.nic.in before 5 pm on April 30. She said besides the existing 84 government and 176 private polytechnics in AP, students can seek admissions in the newly-established government polytechnic colleges in Bethancherla. Stating that each eligible student will get a three-year ‘PRAGATI’ scholarship of Rs 50,000 per year, the official explained that the scholarship facility will be available to all students admitted through PolyCet-2023.

She said, “Efforts are being made to ensure all students receive best industrial training during a period of six months in 24 types of courses. The department is implementing a special plan to provide jobs to the students who have completed the three-year polytechnic diploma.”

Students can contact helpline number 08645-293151, 7901620551/557/567 for more details.

