Student locked, sexually assaulted, tortured with hot oil by boyfriend in Vijayawada

Published: 24th April 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, an engineering student was allegedly locked up by her boyfriend at his residence for two weeks, sexually assaulted and tortured with hot oil for refusing his sexual advances.

The victim, who got severe burn injuries on her body, gave the 24-year-old accused the slip after he tried strangulating her to death. The horrifying incident came to light when the victim, pursuing engineering in Kakinada, was admitted to Eluru Government General Hospital and filed a police complaint on Sunday.

According to cops, the incident took place at Duggirala village of Pedavegi Mandal in Eluru on April 12.
According to Eluru district SP D Mary Prasanthi, the accused, who was identified as K Anudeep, was in a relationship with the victim for the past five years. Fearing that the victim’s parents would oppose their union, the duo allegedly decided to get married secretly.

As a part of the plan, both visited Mother Mary Shrine in Velankanni, Tamil Nadu, in the first week of April. They reportedly returned to Pedavegi on April 10.

“Anudeep took the victim to his residence in Pedavegi. When he tried to sexually assault her, she resisted. In a fit of rage, he manhandled and poured hot oil on her. After 10 days, she escaped from his house and lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered and the probe is underway,” the SP explained.

Based on the complaint, Eluru police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Meanwhile, TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who visited the hospital to inquire about the victim, criticised the authorities for inadequate facilities.

