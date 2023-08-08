Banana processing cluster under SFURTI will be set up at cost of Rs 121 crore: Chief Secy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy reviewed the arrangements being made for setting up of banana processing cluster in Pulivendula of Kadapa district. He said the banana processing cluster will be set up under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) of the Union Ministry of MSME with an estimated cost of `121 crore.

“AP Food Processing Society will be the implementing agency of the cluster and Society for Innovation and Incubation Development (SIID) will extend technical support to this cluster. The proposed cluster will be able to process 1.08 lakh metric tonnes of bananas per year. Already 9.22 acres of land in Pulivendula has been handed over to AP Food Processing Society,” he explained.

Jawahar Reddy asked the officials to initiate measures for setting up ten fibre-extracting machines from banana stems in villages in the Pulivenduala region.

Principal Secretary (Food Processing) Chiranjeev Chowdary, AP Food Processing Society CEO L Sridhar Reddy, deputy CEO D Ramesh, Pulinvedula Banana Processing Uniting consultant Swapan Siddant and others were present.

