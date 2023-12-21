Home Cities Vijayawada

APGENCO's 800 MW unit at NTTPS ready for operations

With the addition of the new unit, APGENCO is poised to supply over 50% of the grid demand.

APGENCO logo.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) successfully completed the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of its new supercritical 800 MW unit at Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTTPS), Ibrahimpatnam, on Wednesday. 

It signifies the readiness of the unit for commercial operation, which is capable of generating up to 19.20 MU/day, equivalent to almost 10% of the total power demand in the State. With the addition of the new unit, APGENCO is poised to supply over 50% of the grid demand.

The coal requirement of 3.942 MMTA linkage is arranged with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and the project works have been collaboratively executed by BHEL (Boiler Turbine and Generator package) and BGRESL (Balance of Plant).

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said, “This is a significant milestone for AP’s power sector. This unit bolsters our capacity, enabling us to provide affordable electricity to consumers.”

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) & APGENCO Chairman K Vijayanand emphasised the milestone ensures the sustainability of power to the State, besides enhancing the quality of power. 

APGENCO

