Guv pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on birthday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary, which is also observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’, at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Governor Harichandan said that people should remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit, selfless service, and contribution to freedom movements. He said that Netaji considered Britishers as a powerful nation during the freedom movement and that it would not be possible to fight against them by using the non-violence method.

“He had differed with Mahatma Gandhi’s idea, even though he held Mahatma Gandhi in high regard, both differed on their views. Netaji felt that there must be a war against the Britishers and for that he gathered the support of other countries,” said the Governor.

He spoke on Netaji’s bravery and shared his opinions.

Special Chief Secretary of Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash and other were present.

