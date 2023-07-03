Andhra Pradesh govt to strengthen LED street lighting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to strengthen the State’s LED street lighting system under the Jagananna Palle Velugu programme, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) Department, has taken a decision to conduct an extensive survey to identify each electric pole in villages and assess the actual status of LED street lights’ functionality, which is expected to conclude within a week.

The survey is meant to acquire comprehensive data regarding the LED street lighting project, including the luminosity of the lights, their physical condition, and their connection to the centralised control monitoring system (CCMS) box. By rectifying any shortcomings discovered during the survey, the government intends to bolster the entire street lighting system in the State.

Speaking at a high-level meeting, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to collaborate with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) and design an infallible mechanism to ensure that every

LED street light installed by EESL operates with 100% up time.

On the occasion, the officials informed that the State government is taking decisive actions to strengthen the rural programme as part of its efforts to enhance living standards, socio-economic development and overall well being of the people.

EESL has already installed 23.63 lakh LED street lights in approximately 10,261 gram panchayats. However, the State government seeks to ascertain the functioning of thes lights and the CCMS panels wherever installed, which are responsible for automatic switch control.

Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj) B Rajasekhar said the district collectors have been instructed to ensure the success of the programme.To gather a comprehensive understanding of the current situation, the government has initiated the survey, which is expected to conclude within a week, he added.

The survey logs information about the number of electric poles, location of pole, street light type, installation agency, street light wattage, physical condition of light, whether the light is connected with CCMS box, and whether lights are connected to electric meters.

EESL General Manager Savitri Singh explained that EESL has invested `856 crore on the LED street lighting national programme in gram panchayats of Andhra Pradesh and `433 crore on LED street lighting in urban areas of the State. EESL officials said the programme is estimated to save energy to the tune of approximately 242.8 Million Units amounting to `170 crore per year and a reduction of 0.2 MT of CO2 emissions.

“We have to resolve some of the key issues, in particular the maintenance part and effective functioning of the street lighting system and the AP government is determined to continue its journey with EESL,” the Chief Secretary observed. He emphasised that there will be no compromise on maintenance of street lighting.

Survey on street lighting to be completed soon

The survey taken up to strengthen street lighting in the State logs information about the number of electric poles, location of pole, street light type, installation agency, street light wattage, physical condition of light, whether the light is connected with CCMS box, and whether lights are connected to meters

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to strengthen the State’s LED street lighting system under the Jagananna Palle Velugu programme, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) Department, has taken a decision to conduct an extensive survey to identify each electric pole in villages and assess the actual status of LED street lights’ functionality, which is expected to conclude within a week. The survey is meant to acquire comprehensive data regarding the LED street lighting project, including the luminosity of the lights, their physical condition, and their connection to the centralised control monitoring system (CCMS) box. By rectifying any shortcomings discovered during the survey, the government intends to bolster the entire street lighting system in the State. Speaking at a high-level meeting, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to collaborate with EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) and design an infallible mechanism to ensure that everygoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); LED street light installed by EESL operates with 100% up time. On the occasion, the officials informed that the State government is taking decisive actions to strengthen the rural programme as part of its efforts to enhance living standards, socio-economic development and overall well being of the people. EESL has already installed 23.63 lakh LED street lights in approximately 10,261 gram panchayats. However, the State government seeks to ascertain the functioning of thes lights and the CCMS panels wherever installed, which are responsible for automatic switch control. Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj) B Rajasekhar said the district collectors have been instructed to ensure the success of the programme.To gather a comprehensive understanding of the current situation, the government has initiated the survey, which is expected to conclude within a week, he added. The survey logs information about the number of electric poles, location of pole, street light type, installation agency, street light wattage, physical condition of light, whether the light is connected with CCMS box, and whether lights are connected to electric meters. EESL General Manager Savitri Singh explained that EESL has invested `856 crore on the LED street lighting national programme in gram panchayats of Andhra Pradesh and `433 crore on LED street lighting in urban areas of the State. EESL officials said the programme is estimated to save energy to the tune of approximately 242.8 Million Units amounting to `170 crore per year and a reduction of 0.2 MT of CO2 emissions. “We have to resolve some of the key issues, in particular the maintenance part and effective functioning of the street lighting system and the AP government is determined to continue its journey with EESL,” the Chief Secretary observed. He emphasised that there will be no compromise on maintenance of street lighting. Survey on street lighting to be completed soon The survey taken up to strengthen street lighting in the State logs information about the number of electric poles, location of pole, street light type, installation agency, street light wattage, physical condition of light, whether the light is connected with CCMS box, and whether lights are connected to meters