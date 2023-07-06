Home Cities Vijayawada

Big relief for women passengers as Vij station gets sanitary napkin dispenser

Addressing a gathering of women employees at Vijayawada station, Jaya Mohan said that this the most sought after and essential amenity at any work place.

Vijayawada railway station, sanitary napkin dispenser

Vijayawada railway station installs coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser and incinerator (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate the needy women passengers and working women force of Vijayawada Railway Station, a coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser and a napkin incinerator was installed at Swarna Jayanthi waiting hall, platform No. 1 in Vijayawada Station by the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan on Wednesday.

The Napkin dispenser and incinerator were procured with the funds of SCRWWO.

Addressing a gathering of women employees at Vijayawada station, Jaya Mohan said that this is the most sought-after and essential amenity at any workplace.

A live demonstration was given to women passengers regarding the usage of a Sanitary Dispenser & Incinerator on the occasion. SCRWWO team also voluntarily distributed handmade eco-friendly sanitary napkins to the women.

