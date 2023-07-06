Big relief for women passengers as Vij station gets sanitary napkin dispenser
Published: 06th July 2023
VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate the needy women passengers and working women force of Vijayawada Railway Station, a coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser and a napkin incinerator was installed at Swarna Jayanthi waiting hall, platform No. 1 in Vijayawada Station by the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan on Wednesday.
The Napkin dispenser and incinerator were procured with the funds of SCRWWO.
Addressing a gathering of women employees at Vijayawada station, Jaya Mohan said that this is the most sought-after and essential amenity at any workplace.
A live demonstration was given to women passengers regarding the usage of a Sanitary Dispenser & Incinerator on the occasion. SCRWWO team also voluntarily distributed handmade eco-friendly sanitary napkins to the women.