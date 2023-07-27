Krishna river and its canals turn big draw for visitors

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna river and its associated canals, namely Bandar Canal, Eluru Canal, and Ryves Canal, which weave through every nook and cranny of Vijayawada city, have been given a remarkable makeover, becoming a new source of attraction for locals and visitors alike. Thanks to the proactive measures taken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), these waterways now exude breathtaking beauty, further enhanced by the current spell of rain.

With the relentless efforts of VMC and active citizen involvement, the canals have become a symbol of cleanliness, sustainability, and civic pride, serving as an inspiration for other cities to follow suit. One of the key initiatives undertaken by the city administration was the meticulous cleaning of the canals, ensuring unobstructed water flow by removing all garbage. Additionally, the bridges over the canals were equipped with meshes to prevent littering and maintain cleanliness in the waterways.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, the driving forces behind the initiative, displayed unwavering dedication to the cause. The 45-day programme with an investment of approximately Rs 25 lakh saw active participation from three crucial VMC departments. The horticulture department enhanced canal aesthetics by trimming, cutting, and pruning shrubs and wild vegetation. Simultaneously, the engineering department provided machinery for systematic cleaning, facilitating garbage transportation and disposal. The public health department deployed 900 sanitation workers who tirelessly cleaned the canals, resulting in a remarkable transformation.

A staggering 6,000 tonnes of garbage were successfully extracted from three key canals, significantly improving their overall condition. Commissioner of VMC Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar emphasised the vital role of the Krishna river and its canals, the lifeline of Vijayawada. He acknowledged city activities, including drinking water supply, but highlighted persistent pollution issues.

Post the successful Canal Cleaning Program, Pundkar unveiled the Clean Canals Action Plan, ensuring long-term maintenance. Measures include fencing canal bridges, deploying monitoring guards, and installing cameras, announcement speakers, and twin bins for waste segregation.

Furthermore, to ensure the sustained cleanliness and hygiene of the canals, three canal boats equipped with a dedicated sanitation team have been deployed. These boats will proactively tackle cleanliness challenges and maintain the beauty of the city’s waterways. VMC has allocated approximately Rs 70 lakh to implement the Clean Canals Action Plan.

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna river and its associated canals, namely Bandar Canal, Eluru Canal, and Ryves Canal, which weave through every nook and cranny of Vijayawada city, have been given a remarkable makeover, becoming a new source of attraction for locals and visitors alike. Thanks to the proactive measures taken by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), these waterways now exude breathtaking beauty, further enhanced by the current spell of rain. With the relentless efforts of VMC and active citizen involvement, the canals have become a symbol of cleanliness, sustainability, and civic pride, serving as an inspiration for other cities to follow suit. One of the key initiatives undertaken by the city administration was the meticulous cleaning of the canals, ensuring unobstructed water flow by removing all garbage. Additionally, the bridges over the canals were equipped with meshes to prevent littering and maintain cleanliness in the waterways. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, the driving forces behind the initiative, displayed unwavering dedication to the cause. The 45-day programme with an investment of approximately Rs 25 lakh saw active participation from three crucial VMC departments. The horticulture department enhanced canal aesthetics by trimming, cutting, and pruning shrubs and wild vegetation. Simultaneously, the engineering department provided machinery for systematic cleaning, facilitating garbage transportation and disposal. The public health department deployed 900 sanitation workers who tirelessly cleaned the canals, resulting in a remarkable transformation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A staggering 6,000 tonnes of garbage were successfully extracted from three key canals, significantly improving their overall condition. Commissioner of VMC Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar emphasised the vital role of the Krishna river and its canals, the lifeline of Vijayawada. He acknowledged city activities, including drinking water supply, but highlighted persistent pollution issues. Post the successful Canal Cleaning Program, Pundkar unveiled the Clean Canals Action Plan, ensuring long-term maintenance. Measures include fencing canal bridges, deploying monitoring guards, and installing cameras, announcement speakers, and twin bins for waste segregation. Furthermore, to ensure the sustained cleanliness and hygiene of the canals, three canal boats equipped with a dedicated sanitation team have been deployed. These boats will proactively tackle cleanliness challenges and maintain the beauty of the city’s waterways. VMC has allocated approximately Rs 70 lakh to implement the Clean Canals Action Plan.