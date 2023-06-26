Man kills mother-in-law over rift in family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an act of vengeance, a man allegedly killed his mother-in-law when she was on her way home in an auto near Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover near Milk factory under Kothapet police station limits on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as R Nagamani, a resident of Jakkampudi YSRC colony.

The accused Rajesh fled the scene after attacking Nagamani. Owing to severe stab injuries, she died on the spot, said the Kothapet police.According to police, the accused Rajesh hatched a plan to kill Nagamani as she used to support his wife Lalitha who left him few years ago. Lalitha also filed a complaint with Kothapet police station against Rajesh for allegedly harassing her for money.

“Developing a grudge over this, Rajesh attacked Nagamani with a knife, killing her on the spot. A case has been registered against him under sections 302 and 307 of IPC, and the absconding accused will be arrested soon,” the police said.Rajesh’s wife Lalitha expressed concern over the safety of her two children as Rajesh allegedly threatened her of dire consequences.

