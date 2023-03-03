Home Cities Vijayawada

Facial Recognition Based Attendance System must for all AP govt staff

Hence, all officials and staff working in the state government, from the village level to the state level must record their attendance through FRBAS only.

Published: 03rd March 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: R Mutyala Raju, Principal Secretary (Political) cleared the air that no exemption will be granted to any employee working in the state government offices and all will have to undergo Facial Recognition Based Attendance System (FRBAS) recently introduced by the government of AP.

In a release on Thursday, he clarified that no OSDs, PSs, additional PSs and PAs working for ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives will be exempted from facial recognition-based attendance.

“Following the policy decision taken by the state government, a memo was issued on February 17 with clear instructions regarding the FRBAS. Hence, all officials and staff working in the state government, from the village level to the state level must record their attendance through FRBAS only. An option for Tour/On Duty has also been made available in this App, hence each one should strictly follow the latest attendance procedure,” Mutyala added.

