Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Focus on Egypt-Andhra government collaboration over aquaculture’

Speaking to TNIE, Ilyas said that Egypt has set up world’s largest aquaculture farms of about 8,000 hectares and plans to introduce vannemi shrimp farming in Biofloc.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Abdul Rahaman Ilyas from India, who has been appointed as advisor to the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) of the Arab Republic of Egypt, said that they wish to develop a focussed collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government with regard to aquaculture, besides pharma, drones, and commodities.

Speaking to TNIE, Ilyas said that Egypt has set up the world’s largest aquaculture farms of about 8,000 hectares and plans to introduce vannemi shrimp farming in Biofloc. “In Egypt, they are facing some difficulties and there is an opportunity for AP exporters to develop a Business to Business (B2B) collaboration,” he said, adding that couple of proposals are under consideration, which will be discussed for implementation with a Joint Venture and ASRT will take up pilot programmes. 

Dr Amr Faroukh Abdelkhaik, Vice President, ASRT said they have been working through Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas in mapping right partners, companies and models of replicable value that fit well to Egyptian context.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdul Rahaman Ilyas
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp