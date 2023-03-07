‘Focus on Egypt-Andhra government collaboration over aquaculture’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Abdul Rahaman Ilyas from India, who has been appointed as advisor to the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) of the Arab Republic of Egypt, said that they wish to develop a focussed collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government with regard to aquaculture, besides pharma, drones, and commodities.

Speaking to TNIE, Ilyas said that Egypt has set up the world’s largest aquaculture farms of about 8,000 hectares and plans to introduce vannemi shrimp farming in Biofloc. “In Egypt, they are facing some difficulties and there is an opportunity for AP exporters to develop a Business to Business (B2B) collaboration,” he said, adding that couple of proposals are under consideration, which will be discussed for implementation with a Joint Venture and ASRT will take up pilot programmes.

Dr Amr Faroukh Abdelkhaik, Vice President, ASRT said they have been working through Dr Abdul Rahman Ilyas in mapping right partners, companies and models of replicable value that fit well to Egyptian context.

