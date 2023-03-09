SRR and CVR Govt Degree College ink MoU with Takshila IAS Academy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRR & CVR Government Degree College entered into an MoU with Takshasila IAS Academy to provide career guidance, UPSC and APPSC programmes. The MoU was signed by Principal of SRR & CVR Government Degree College Dr K Bhagyalakshmi and Director of Takshasila IAS Academy BSN Durga Prasad.

Under this MoU, the students of the degree college students will get career guidance and counselling from Takshasila IAS Academy. The academy will also offer specialized training and coaching for the UPSC and APPSC examinations. The programme includes classroom coaching, study materials, mock tests and online resources to ensure the best possible preparation for these competitive examinations.

Speaking about the collaboration, BSN Durga Prasad said, “Our aim is to help the students realize their full potential and achieve success in their chosen careers. We believe that this collaboration will go a long way in achieving this objective.”

Dr K Bhagyalakshmi said, “We are excited to partner with Takshasila IAS Academy for providing best possible guidance and training of civil service examinations for our students.” Head of the Career Guidance Department Dr K Ajay Babu and others were present.

