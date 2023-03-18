Expedite works of Ambedkar Memorial Park: Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, who is also the chairman of Dr BR Ambedkar Statue Construction Committee, directed the officials to work in coordination to expedite the works of Ambedkar Memorial Park coming up at Swaraj Maidan in the city.

The State government has decided to unveil the 125-feet long statue of Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on April 14.He insisted that there should not be any mistakes in the works being taken up in the memorial park. “The park should be developed as per the suggestions given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Nagarjuna along with Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments), Botcha Satyanarayana (Education) and Audimulapu Suresh (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), who are also the members of the committee, took stock of the progress of the works while reviewing with the officials at the Secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna while underscoring the need to speed up the installation works of the 125-feet long statue of Ambedkar by bringing the separate parts of the statue from Delhi, he wanted the officials to arrange photo gallery and a library with books related to the life of Ambedkar in the building to come under the statue.

He said that the suggestion of officials to construct a mini theatre in the memorial park and to exhibit films related to Ambedkar and other freedom fighters will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a final call.Nagarjuna suggested that musical fountains must be arranged instead of the normal ones.

