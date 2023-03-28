Home Cities Vijayawada

Metal detectors to be set up at Durga temple in Andhra

Temple authorities mull conducting interactive session with devotees to further improve facilities and services

Kanaka Durga temple

Kanaka Durga temple (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu said the board members and executive officer have unanimously agreed to the proposal of arranging metal detectors in all queue lines, including free darshanam as part of enhancing the temple security and safety of the devotees.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the temple trust board meeting held on Monday, chairman Rambabu said Durga temple will be developed in all areas on the lines of TTD. He explained that the board has taken several decisions on works related to temple development. 

He further said that a new programme ‘Bhaktha Jana Darbar,’ interactive session with devotees visiting temple and temple trust board chairman and executive officer (EO), will be commenced soon. “This helps in improving facilities and services to the devotees,” he asserted. 

Reiterating that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure high quality of laddu prasadam to the devotees, trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu said plans are in pipeline to bring advanced technology in the preparation of prasadam on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He further said the board agreed to provide Rs 500 for free antaralaya darshanam to the newly married couples visiting the temple. 

The board gave their nod to set up a dedicated police outpost near Kanaka Durga nagar. “In addition to this, Makara Thoranam works (gold plated covering works) will be carried out for procession idols as part of rituals,” he said.  Stating that negligence on the part of staff and unpleasant behaviour with devotees will not be tolerated, chairman warned that errant employees will be dealt sternly. “To handle work tension and other psychological issues in staff, we are going to arrange personality development and behavioural development classes for employees to deal with devotees on ground,” he added. 

He said temple staff have to follow dress code failing to initiate departmental action against those who violate mandatory rules. Rambabu said that any kind of suggestions from devotees in improving facilities will be considered. “Suggestion boxes will be placed at various places in the temple so that devotees can give their feedback and suggestions to us,” he said.

