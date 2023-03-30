Accused behind Vijayawada temple fire accident arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid police solved the mystery of the fire accident in Sri Raghunatha Swamy temple in Gollapalli village and arrested the prime accused. The incident happened on March 22 at midnight.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Nuzvid DSP Ashok Kumar Goud said the prime accused Yalarthi Prabhakar Rao, a contractor by profession, had differences with the temple executive officer of Sri Raghunatha Swamy temple Tallapragada Vigneswara Rao over awarding work tenders.

He reportedly created a ruckus in the temple office for the same on March 22 accusing the EO of corruption. Responding to the accusations, Vigneswara Rao scolded Prabhakar Rao and demanded he proves his allegations.

He also demanded Prabhakar pay the rent for the temple lands he allegedly occupied. “Felt insulted for EOs behaviour, Prabhakar Rao committed the offence along with his aides Miriyala Naveen and Doneti Chinna Yesu by entering into the temple office and setting the records on fire,” the DSP Ashok Kumar Goud said.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, police traced the three accused and produced them in court. “The accused was arrested for a similar offence in the past for demolishing the foundation stone of a public health care centre in Gollapalli village.”

