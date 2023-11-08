Ensure quality in Ambedkar statue project: VMC chief to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundakar on Tuesday inspected Dr BR Ambedkar Smuruthi Vanam’s works and directed officials and staff engaged in works to ensure there is no compromise on quality.

Images of the life and times of Dr BR Ambedkar will be displayed at the museum, which will be coming as part of the project.

The photographs and artifacts to be displayed at museum in Smruthi Vanam will give a glimpse into the hardwork done by Ambedkar form his childhood and how he overcome obstacles in his path to become one of the most revered and respected leader in the country.

A 125-ft tall bronze statue of Ambedkar on an 81-ft high pedestal at Swaraj Maidan is getting ready as part of the project. The statue is be made of 352 metric tonnes of steel and 112 metric tonnes of brass. A convention centre with a seating capacity of 2,000 and with ample space for parking of vehicles is also part of the project.

Project Manager Javed explained about the project and was asked to expedite the project works to meet the set deadline.

