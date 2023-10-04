Home Cities Vijayawada

Do not use volunteers for election work, CFD tells CEO

The same holds good for secretariat staff as well particularly in the light of recent CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) observations.

Published: 04th October 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Citizens For Democracy (CFD) secretary and former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and CFD joint secretary Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy called on Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat on Tuesday and urged him not to utilise the services of village/ward volunteers for any election work directly or indirectly.

Observing that the free and fair elections advocated by the Election Commission of India cannot be ensured unless the electoral rolls are cleaned up, the CFD in a representation to the CEO suggested that the volunteers and village/ward secretariat staff be kept away from the election-related work because of their ‘tainted background and the deep rooted political affiliation’.

“It is pertinent to point out that the State Election Commission has taken a conscious decision in the recent past to keep out volunteers from the election process after due application of mind that they are partisan and have a motive to promote political interests. The same holds good for secretariat staff as well particularly in the light of recent CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) observations. Anganwadi workers, if deployed for election duty, do not have the competencies required,” the representation read.

Recalling that teachers, who are experienced and impartial were entrusted with the election responsibilities in the past as they are tested and reliable machinery, the Citizens For Democracy pointed out that it’s not known why they (teachers) are deliberately kept away at present.

The forum suggested that the CEO involve government teachers having experience in election-related responsibilities, to rectify the anomalies in the voters’ list instead of using the inexperienced secretariat staff.

