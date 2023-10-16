DPS Vijayawada is top day-boarding school in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School (DPS), Vijayawada clinched the coveted first rank in Andhra Pradesh and All India 18th rank in the category of CO-ED day cum boarding schools. The survey has been conducted and published by the Education World.

The school has been holding the first rank since 2013 in the same category. This accomplishment not only reflects the school’s commitment to academic excellence but also showcases the dedication of both students and staff towards creating a nurturing and stimulating learning environment.

Parimi Pavan Chand, the director of DPS, Vijayawada received the award at a ceremony in Delhi.“DPS Vijayawada is a testament to its unwavering commitment to nurture young minds,” Pavan maintained.

