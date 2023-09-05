Vijayawada mayor unveils poster on cyclethon & walkathon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi stated that everyone has the responsibility to protect nature and should participate in environmental protection measures. She, along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar here on Monday, unveiled a poster for an event to be organized by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on September 7 to mark the 4th International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

Speaking on the occasion, the VMC chief said, “To create awareness among the public on controlling air pollution and measures to improve the quality of air and water on earth, a cyclethon and a walkathon will be organized on September 7 at 6.30 am from Eat Street to Benz Circle. He opined that the events will help in promoting the use of eco-friendly modes of transport for a healthy lifestyle.

The commissioner requested the people to participate in the program and make it a success. Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy, floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana, and several others were also present.

