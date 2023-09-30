Canal-cleaning programme to promote tourism in Vijayawada

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has taken an innovative step by organising a canal-cleaning programme, to promote awareness on the environment and pave way for these waterways to become tourist spots.

Three freshwater canals, including Bandar canal, Raivas canal, and Eluru canal, which flow in the city limits, have been transformed into beautiful and natural waterways, shedding their former image as dumping sites for garbage and waste, thanks to the diligent efforts of the VMC officials under the supervision of Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar.

Meshes were installed at garbage disposal points, and vigilant municipal workers were stationed at key bridges to deter littering. The campaign, encouraging responsible waste disposal, has shown promising results in keeping the canals clean.Swapnil Dinakar urged the public to redirect household waste water to the underground drainage (UGD) system, which is designated for such purposes, rather than polluting the canals.

Meanwhile, the VMC authorities are planning to repair damaged areas of the canal bund, increase greenery, and establish boat arrival points at VMC and at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya KalaKshetram. The initiative awaits approval from irrigation authorities, a step crucial for initiating commercial boating.

Speaking to TNIE, the civic body chief said, “There is enough water in all three canals to start boating service. If we get permission from the irrigation department, we will arrange boating with the cooperation of tourism department. If it is successful, we will plan for Boat Eat Street in the future.”

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has taken an innovative step by organising a canal-cleaning programme, to promote awareness on the environment and pave way for these waterways to become tourist spots. Three freshwater canals, including Bandar canal, Raivas canal, and Eluru canal, which flow in the city limits, have been transformed into beautiful and natural waterways, shedding their former image as dumping sites for garbage and waste, thanks to the diligent efforts of the VMC officials under the supervision of Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. Meshes were installed at garbage disposal points, and vigilant municipal workers were stationed at key bridges to deter littering. The campaign, encouraging responsible waste disposal, has shown promising results in keeping the canals clean.Swapnil Dinakar urged the public to redirect household waste water to the underground drainage (UGD) system, which is designated for such purposes, rather than polluting the canals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the VMC authorities are planning to repair damaged areas of the canal bund, increase greenery, and establish boat arrival points at VMC and at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya KalaKshetram. The initiative awaits approval from irrigation authorities, a step crucial for initiating commercial boating. Speaking to TNIE, the civic body chief said, “There is enough water in all three canals to start boating service. If we get permission from the irrigation department, we will arrange boating with the cooperation of tourism department. If it is successful, we will plan for Boat Eat Street in the future.”